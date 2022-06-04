GoFundMe Takes Down Fraudulent Amber Heard Fundraiser
MORE LIKE SCAM-BER
GoFundMe has shut down a fundraiser for Amber Heard after a faux campaign sprung up claiming to raise $1 million to help the actress pay her damages. After this week’s verdict, a GoFundMe user named Kimberly Moore established a page called “Justice for Amber Heard,” claiming that she had access to Heard’s legal team and that the money would help Heard with her debt to Johnny Depp. “The judgment exceeds her net worth,” the now defunct page read. “It’s so sad that he was able to get away with the abuse.” Before folks could chip in a large chunk of change, GoFundMe stepped in to switch off the page. The fundraising site now says they will keep an eye out for similar pages in the Depp/Heard case. Heard must pay Depp $8.35 million, and though her lawyer says the actress cannot afford it, her team is appealing the case.