‘Fake Gay Guy’: Tucker Carlson Wants to Grill Pete Buttigieg on Gay Sex

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Democratic politician Pete Buttigieg of being “a fake gay guy” and said he wanted to ask “very specific questions about gay sex” as a result.

The alt-right podcaster made the bizarre comments Wednesday during a conversation with conservative commentator Michael Knowles on his podcast The Tucker Carlson Show.

Pete Buttigieg and his partner Chasten Buttigieg adopted two kids together after tying the knot in 2018. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Carlson, 56, made the accusation when Knowles brought up Buttigieg, 43, as an example of liberal attitudes in politics being a response to cultural “incentives.”

“I’ll give you Pete Buttigieg,” Knowles began, before Carlson jumped in with “The fake gay guy?”

“I have a friend who thinks he’s a fake gay,” Knowles added.

“My gay producer was always like ‘he’s not gay.’ He was with a girl like 20 minutes ago and like he wants to be the Democratic nominee, it’s like ‘Time for a gay guy!’” Carlson said.

Buttigieg, who has been open about his sexual orientation, officially came out as gay in 2015. Since then, he went on to marry his partner, Chasten Buttigieg, in 2018 and the pair adopted two children.

Pete Buttigieg came out in 2018, making history as the first openly-gay cabinet secretary. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The former transportation secretary also made history as the first openly-gay Cabinet secretary under Joe Biden’s administration.

Carlson alluded to the fact that Buttigieg had faked his sexuality in order to advance his career, stating “it’s suffering for your art.”

“If all the incentives were not to be like America-hating, gay, liberal, Pete Buttigieg, I am convinced–look this is purely my gut telling me this–he would be like waving the stars in bars, like whatever incentive were there he would go to it,” said Knowles.

The MAGA ally also admitted that he tried—and failed—to get Buttigieg to agree to an interview where he would ask invasive questions about his sexuality.

“He’s never agreed to interview, but I’m gonna ask him like some very specific questions about gay sex and see if he can even answer. I doubt he even knows!” Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson said he wanted to probe Buttigieg's sexuality by asking him questions about gay sex. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

This is not the first time the right-wing podcaster has accused Buttigieg of faking his queerness. In a podcast episode on July 2024 with Ari Shaffir, Carlson peddled the same accusations. The podcaster admitted he got backlash for his statements, but defended his statement saying he was not being homophobic.

“I’m not against gays, I’m just saying he’s not one,” said Shaffir, a sentiment Carlson affirmed with “That’s what I said!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Buttigieg’s team for comment.