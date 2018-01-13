‘Wrong Button’ Sent False Missile Alert to Hawaii

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Hawaii residents woke up to a text message warning of an imminent missile attack on Saturday, though authorities quickly said there was no such threat. “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek shelter immediately. This is not a drill,” the warning read. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted out a statement saying there is “no missile threat” to the area after news of the alerts had flooded Twitter. Hawaii Gov. David Ige later said the warning and subsequent panic were caused by an employee pressing the “wrong button” during a shift change.