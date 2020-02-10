Fake Rowing Resume of Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Revealed by Feds
A resume that allegedly lied about the athletic achievements of one of Lori Loughlin’s daughters in the national college admissions scandal was released by federal prosecutors on Monday, according to reports. The bogus resume claims that the girl was an award-winning rowing athlete with gold-medal wins dating back to 2014 and that she is “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.” It also claims that “her sister is currently on our roster and fills the position in our #4 boat.” Neither of Loughlin’s daughters are believed to have ever participated in the sport. The document is not specifically attributed to either daughter—Olivia Jade or Isabella Giannulli—but the high-school graduation date of 2018 listed on the resume reportedly aligns with that of Olivia Jade, who is known as an online hair and makeup influencer. Lori Loughlin, who starred in the sitcom Full House, is accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to the University of Southern California to buy her daughters’ admission to the school. Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also faces charges in the scheme. The couple was indicted in October 2019 on a charge of conspiring to commit federal programs bribery.