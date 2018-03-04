Falling Mirror Kills 2-Year-Old Girl at Payless Shoe Store

A 2-year-old Georgia girl has died after being struck by a falling mirror while shopping for shoes in a Payless ShoeSource store, her family said Sunday. Ifrah Siddique was with her mother in a store in Riverdale when the freak accident occurred late Friday. She was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries, her cousin, Aqib Iftkhar, told local news station WSB-TV. “She was really cute. She was an adorable little girl... We are all in a state of shock,” he said, questioning why the mirror wasn’t secured. Payless released a statement offering the company’s condolences for the “tragic event.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss,” the company said, adding that they would cooperate with authorities to “research and understand the nature of this accident.”
