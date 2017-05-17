Fallon: I Was ‘Devastated’ After Trump Interview

CHEAT SHEET
In a new interview, Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC’s Tonight Show, spoke out for the first time about his controversial September sit-down with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Fallon, who was roundly criticized for fawning over the real-estate mogul, told The New York Times he found the online hate inescapable. “After this happened, I was devastated,” Fallon said. “I didn’t mean anything by it. I was just trying to have fun.” At the end of the segment, Fallon had playfully run his hands through Trump’s hair, sparking outrage online. “I didn’t do it to humanize him,” Fallon said. “I almost did it to minimize him. I didn’t think that would be a compliment: ‘He did the thing that we all wanted to do.’”