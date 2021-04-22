Police Department Apologizes for Cruel Facebook Post After Chauvin Verdict
‘IMAGINE WHERE WE’D BE...’
The Falls River Police Department in Massachusetts apologized on Wednesday for a controversial Facebook post made shortly after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd’s murder and taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs. “Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we’d be if George had done the same,” read the now-deleted post. In a statement, the Falls River P.D. claimed that the post was written by an officer who intended to post it to his personal account. Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said he was “extremely disappointed.” “I understand why people are upset,” he told the Falls River Reporter. “I’m upset as well.” Cardoza has promised a thorough investigation, and says that the officer is “extremely remorseful.”