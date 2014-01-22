False Gunshot at U. of Oklahoma

CHEAT SHEET
America the terrorized: "gunshots" reportedly heard at the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday morning were probably a piece of equipment backfiring, the school's president told students. A SWAT team was deployed to a building and cleared it before finding no gunman or injured students. A shelter in place order was issued and in short time became national news. Of course, there was a very real shooting at Purdue University just a day before, leaving one dead.