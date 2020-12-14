Falwell’s Liberty University-Funded Think Tank Relentlessly Pushing Trump Fraud Claims, Says Report
BENDING THE RULES
The disgraced ex-president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., reportedly created a university-funded campus “think tank” that has been aggressively pushing President Trump’s baseless fraud claims since the election. According to Politico, the think tank, which is named the Falkirk Center as an amalgamation of Falwell and the last name of pro-Trump Turning Point student group founder Charlie Kirk, was created using the nonprofit religious institution’s funds. In recent weeks, it has repeatedly distributed false information on alleged voter fraud, including an in-house podcast featuring Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Some of Liberty’s board of trustees are reportedly upset about Falwell’s use of Liberty money for political activities, but Scott Lamb, a spokesperson for Liberty, said, “While any academic think tank will have its detractors, the university and the center have received hundreds of supportive emails” since Falwell resigned earlier this year.