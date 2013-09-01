Famed Journalist David Frost Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Legendary British broadcaster David Frost, 74, died suddenly last night of a suspected heart attack while aboard the Queen Elizabeth cruise ship. In a journalism career that spanned more than a half-decade, Frost notably interviewed Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher about the Falklands war and ex-president Richard Nixon in a series of exchanges that netted a near-apology for the Watergate scandal (which was the plot of the 2008 Hollywood flick Frost/Nixon). Frost rose to fame in the U.K. while hosting the satirical shows That Was The Week That Was and The Frost Report. Prime Minister David Cameron said, "My heart goes out to David Frost's family. He could be—and certainly was with me—both a friend and a fearsome interviewer."