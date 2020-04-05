Famed NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Died of Coronavirus at 73
Tom Dempsey, a former NFL kicker for the New Orleans Saints who shattered a field goal record despite being born without toes on his dominant foot, died of coronavirus complications on Saturday night at age 73, his daughter confirmed. “Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations,” said Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand, was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and tested positive for the virus just over a week ago. He was living at the virus-stricken Lambeth House senior home in New Orleans, where more than 50 residents have contracted the virus. Dempsey made history in 1970 when he kicked a 63-yard field goal in New Orleans’ Tulane Stadium that stood unmatched for 28 years.