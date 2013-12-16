‘Family Guy’ Brings Back Brian

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Digital Spy
There’s an essay on smarm that Seth MacFarlane could certainly check out. The Family Guy creator resurrected beloved Griffin family dog Brian in Sunday’s night’s episode, despite having insisted the dog had been dead for good. MacFarlane tweeted on Sunday night that he wanted to teach viewers a lesson to “never take those you love for granted, for they can be gone in a flash.” Despite the show’s executive producer Steve Callaghan saying that Brian was dead, MacFarlane said he didn’t know how any fans would actually believe they would kill off the beloved dog.