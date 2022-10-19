Family Man Sues Cardi B Over His Tattoo Being Used in Sexually Explicit Cover Art
‘RAUNCHY AND DISGUSTING’
A man is suing Cardi B over the distress he alleges he suffered when his back tattoo was allegedly misused in the sexually graphic cover art for one of the rapper’s mixtapes, the plaintiff’s lawyer said Tuesday. Kevin Michael Brophy is seeking $5 million in damages from the musician over the 2016 artwork. Brophy’s lawyer, A. Barry Cappello, said the design of Brophy’s tattoo—which features a tiger fighting a serpent—was digitally imposed on a male model’s back using photo editing software. The cover art shows a tattooed man from behind with his head between Cardi B’s legs as she drinks from a beer bottle. “Their life has been disrupted,” Cappello told the jury, adding that Brophy’s wife initially worried her husband was in the cover art. The couple have two young children. Brody said he used to consider his tattoo—which has appeared in magazines— a “Michelangelo piece” which has now become “raunchy and disgusting.”