Family of Polish Woman Claiming to Be Madeleine McCann Refuses DNA Test: Report
‘OUR DAUGHTER’
A young woman claiming to be the missing toddler Madeleine McCann plans to take her Polish family to court after they reportedly refused to take part in a DNA test over the claim, her spokesperson said this week. Fia Johansson, a self-styled psychic medium who is listed as Julia Faustyna’s representative on the 21-year-old’s Instagram page, told The U.S. Sun on Wednesday that Faustyna’s mother has resisted taking part in the test, claiming “she has Julia’s birth certificate.” In an interview with Australian outlet News 7, Johansson said that Faustyna’s father similarly declined to participate. The medium added, “If they are not going to do it [of their own] free will, then we have to go to court. You know, we’re going to have to get the court order.” Earlier on Wednesday, Faustyna’s family issued a statement through a Polish missing persons site refuting her claims. “For us as a family it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece,” they said, according to a translation. “We have memories, we have pictures.” The family continued: “The internet won’t forget, and it’s obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie. We are devastated at this current situation.” Johannson did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s request seeking comment.