    Family of Poisoned Lotto-Winner

    SUSPICIOUS

    Lottery winner Urooj Khan. (Illinois Lottery, via AP)

    In the weeks since the cyanide-induced death of lottery winner Urooj Khan came to light, and shocking details about his family continue to emerge. Khan’s nephew, Minhaj Khan says he suspected foul play immediately upon hearing of his uncle’s death. The Indian-immigrant’s widow and four siblings allegedly fought for months over his estate—specifically the $1 million lottery ticket he’d cashed only days before. His father-in-law—who had dinner with him the night he died—owes tens of thousands in taxes. Authorities may soon be learning more about his death, after the recent decision to exhume his body as early as Thursday.

