Family of Shot Nevada Teen Accuse Police of Excessive Force

The family of a teenage boy who was shot and critically wounded at a Nevada high school on Wednesday has accused police of using excessive force. The 14-year-old student was shot at Hug High School in Reno on Wednesday after reportedly threatening other students with a knife, a scene witnessed by about 40 people. He was still in critical condition as of Thursday, when his family released a statement condemning the police officer’s handling of the situation. “There are many questions to be answered as to what happened and what could have been done to avoid the use of lethal force,” the statement said. While the family said the situation would be “fully investigated,” the Washoe County School District’s superintendent, Traci Davis, hailed the officer for acting quickly to “protect the safety of our students.” “I truly believe that the outcome could have been much worse,” Davis was cited as saying. The Reno Police Department has opened an investigation into the shooting and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. Authorities have not released the identity of the student because he is a minor.
