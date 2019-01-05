Famous Mexican Psychic Predicts Trump's Border Wall ‘Will Never Be Built’
The notorious Mexican psychic known as “The Grand Warlock” predicted Friday that the partial government shutdown could drag on indefinitely, noting in his annual forecast that Trump might never get funding for his border wall, according to Agence France-Presse. “He's not going to get (the money),” said Vazquez while reading tarot cards. “On Tuesday or Wednesday there will be a very grave problem arising from this wall foolishness. That wall will never be built." Vazquez, whose track record is sketchy at best, made his claim the same day Trump insisted he would “do whatever we have to do” to secure $5.6 billion in funding for the border wall, per AFP. Trump also said that this shutdown, which is reportedly poised to leave some 800,000 federal employees without pay, could continue for “months or even years.” Vazquez incorrectly predicted in 2016 that Trump would lose the Republican primary, AFP notes.