Famously Apolitical Dolly Parton Says ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’
THE QUEEN SPEAKS
Country singer Dolly Parton, who has famously steered clear of politics for decades so as not to alienate fans, came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in a wide-ranging interview with Billboard. “Of course Black lives matter,” she said. “Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” She criticized anyone who judges those who are different. “All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge one another. God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves,” she said. Parton removed the word “Dixie” from her dinner show, The Stampede, years ago and told Billboard it was “innocent ignorance” on her behalf. “As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass,” she said.