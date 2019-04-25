Chinese Star Fan Bingbing Suddenly Reappears

The Chinese X-Men actress Fan Bingbing has re-emerged after disappearing from the public arena nearly a year ago. The star, who is one of China’s best-known actresses, had not been seen since July 2018, when she was accused of tax evasion. The Guardian reports Fan spent the year in “the wilderness,” though other media reports imply she may have been imprisoned for her alleged financial crimes. The 37-year-old had a role in the 2014 X-Men: Days of Future Past and has nearly 4 million Instagram followers. She reappeared this week at a gala in Bejing in honor of the iQiya video-streaming platform.