Fan Pulls a Gun on Mike Tyson at L.A. Comedy Show
NOT FUNNY
During a small comedy show in Hollywood on Tuesday night, Mike Tyson encountered an unruly fan looking for a fight. According to a video obtained by TMZ, the man approached Tyson, who was seated at a front row table, and disrupted the comedian’s ongoing set in an effort talk to Tyson. He apparently asked if he could fight Tyson in a bid to raise his “status.” Tyson refused to engage with the man and when he was told to leave he pulled out a gun in frustration, threatening to shoot the host, TMZ reports. The frightening move prompted guests to duck for cover under tables. The man put his gun away before asking Tyson not to call the police. Strangely, Tyson ended up hugging the man and sending him on his way without the LAPD being called.