FanDuel Loses $20 Million in Historic Win for Bettors

In a historic win for sports bettors, FanDuel lost $20 million on Sunday after the Broncos-Commanders game. FanDuel offered a special parlay with every team scoring a field goal in the 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 4:25 p.m. ET. windows as the winning bet. But a slew of bettors on Discord caught onto the parlay—and when multiple teams scored multiple wins on Sunday, FanDuel was out of luck and bettors were in for a treat. DraftKings reportedly offered a similar deal, but didn’t lose nearly as much as FanDuel did, pricing each successful goal at 30:1 rather than FanDuel’s 200:1.