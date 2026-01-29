Fangirling GOP Senator Snubbed by Superstar MAGA Rapper

GOP Senator Ted Cruz was iced out of the chance to snap a photo with MAGA’s new favorite rapper.

Nicki Minaj, fully ingratiated with Trump World, appeared with the president on stage at an event on Wednesday to plug Trump Accounts, an initiative designed to help parents save money for their newborns. The Trinidad-born rapper also featured in a friendly TikTok video with the MAGA boss.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj declared.

However, it appears her love doesn’t extend to Texas Senator and Trump crony Ted Cruz. According to Politico’s Sophia Cai, the Senator was snubbed by the star backstage at the Trump Accounts event.

Minaj reportedly snubbed Cruz. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“Sen. Ted Cruz really wanted a photo with @NICKIMINAJ backstage today but he did not get one. …and his team was not happy with Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, I’m told. Yes, for real," she wrote on X.

After the post gained traction and was reported on by Sportskeeda, Bruesewitz spoke out. “This is getting a bit out of hand,” he moaned on X, all but confirming the snub.

Minaj joins Trump on stage as he delivers remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 28. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Many people in D.C. have reached out about this reported interaction. There was nothing personal & I hope people aren’t actually upset with me. But who knows? We were in a hurry trying to get @NICKIMINAJ into the Oval Office to see our great President."

He added that despite taking “dozens” of photographs with fans, Cruz wasn’t among them. “She didn’t have time to stop and take pictures with everyone. She was incredibly kind and gracious with her time backstage with as many people as humanly possible. She took dozens of pictures with fans,” he said.

Macarena Martinez, Cruz’s communications director, weighed into the argument, quoting the original post from Politico’s Cai and sharing an image of Minaj chatting to Cruz at the event.

An image shared by Macarena Martinez, Cruz's communications director. Macarena Martinez / X

“Not sure who your source is, what their motive is (or yours), or why you’re so eager to get spun up and used. But here’s everyone looking so upset! Try again,” she wrote, alongside the non-posed image of Minaj, Cruz and Bruesewitz.

Bruesewitz, meanwhile, had no access issues. He proudly shared snaps of himself, the president and the “queen of rap” on his Instagram account. “Another day breaking the internet with the queen of rap and the king of MAGA,” he wrote.

Opens in new window A screenshot from Alex Bruesewitz's Instagram account, which shows a post featuring Bruesewitz, Trump, and Nicki Minaj. Screenshot/Instagram/Alex Bruesewitz

Bruesewitz emceed the event before going on a victory lap, popping up on Fox News to brag about the success.

Cruz, meanwhile, had to make do with a group of conservative podcasters.

“Great to join the guys of @RuthlessPodcast to discuss the historic Trump Accounts! Always thankful for the honest reporting of @ComfortablySmug and @HolmesJosh," he wrote on X as other MAGA folk shared their glitzy Minaj selfies.

Opens in new window A screenshot from Senator Ted Cruz's personal X account, showing him posing indoors wearing sunglasses with podcasters. Screenshot/ Ted Cruz/ X

Minaj has already benefited from her newfound MAGA friendship. The rapper, who shared a hug and held hands with the president throughout the ceremony on Wednesday, later showed off her Trump Gold Card on X.

This provides an expedited path to U.S. permanent residency for $1 million. Experts previously warned that courts could rule the Gold Card route illegal because Congress has not approved it.