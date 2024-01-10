Fani Willis Subpoenaed to Testify in Divorce of Alleged Romantic Partner: Report
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was subpoenaed this week to testify in the divorce case of a colleague with whom she was recently alleged to have held an improper relationship during their prosecution of Donald Trump, according to reports. In a legal filing seen by The Wall Street Journal, a process server said he left the subpoena with Willis’ executive assistant on Monday, with the summons requesting Willis’ testimony in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade—an attorney hired by Willis as a special prosecutor in Trump’s Georgia election interference case—from his wife, Jocelyn Wade. The subpoena was served hours before a lawyer for Mike Roman, one of the former president’s co-defendants in the Georgia case, filed a separate motion alleging that Willis and Nathan Wade had an “improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case.” The motion also accused both Willis and Wade of “profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.” A Willis spokesperson said the prosecution plans to respond to the allegations in its own court filing.