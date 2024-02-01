Fani Willis Won’t Recuse Herself From Trump Case Amid Affair Claims: CNN
NOT GIVING UP
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis isn’t planning to recuse herself from her Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others despite allegations that she’s having an affair with her lead prosecutor, according to a report. Sources told CNN that Willis—who has been accused of financially benefiting from a relationship with Nathan Wade—is not planning to step down in part because doing so could effectively end the case against the former president and his co-defendants. Willis and her team are reportedly conscious that a change in the team handling the prosecution could delay the proceedings—and that the case may not even find another prosecutor if she were to give it up. The sources also said there are also no immediate plans for Wade to step down but that Willis could replace him if he did.