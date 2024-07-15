Prince Louis has long been widely recognized as the most entertaining member of the current crop of Windsors, a bundle of energy and mischief who has charmed the world with his cheeky expressions and spontaneous antics over the years.

However, while his brother and sister, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, were off on exciting sporting adventures with their parents this weekend, Prince Louis, 6, stayed behind and very much out of view, much to the dismay of his many fans, some of whom have launched tongue-in-cheek campaigns on social media campaigning for “Justice for Louis.”

William took George to the thrilling England-Spain match in Germany, using his role as president of the Football Association to bond with his son and telegraph his passion for the game and his status as a family man. Princess Catherine and Charlotte made their way to Wimbledon for Kate’s show-stopping return to public life after her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Louis’ fans, meanwhile, wondered where he was, with some great Home Alone memes, where he ruled the royal household in his siblings' absence, doing the rounds, as well as sharing flashbacks to his past public appearances, where his hilarious faces and endearing antics have often made him the star of the show.

Doubtless Louis was under the watchful eye of a loving nanny or doting grandparent, and on Monday morning, William and Kate’s office belatedly posted a picture of Charlotte and Louis watching the soccer game at home on television.

And while the royals will be thrilled with the way the weekend showcased their family credentials and sporting interests, maybe Louis’ adoring public, who also noted he didn’t get a ticket to Taylor Swift, could have been given a glimpse of their favorite cheeky prince to complete the picture.