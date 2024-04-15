Fans Livid After CBS Cuts Billy Joel Special Mid-‘Piano Man’
SING US A SO—
Viewers erupted in anger on Sunday night after CBS abruptly cut their broadcast of Billy Joel’s 100th show at Madison Square Garden right in the middle of “Piano Man.” The broadcast was interrupted for none other than regularly scheduled local news—it apparently ran into the scheduled news slot after its starting time was delayed by Masters golf tournament coverage. Fans were upset that CBS had heavily promoted the Billy Joel special and then deprived them of the chance to see it through. “CBS has been promoting the Billy Joel concert special every two minutes for WEEKS. So what better way to air it than to preempt it for a half hour and the cut him off MID-PIANO MAN? C’mon guys,” one fan vented on X. Joel is in the final lap of a historic residency at MSG, which began in January 2014 and will end on July 25 with a record 150 shows. CBS had advertised his 100th show special as the famed musician’s “first-ever show to be broadcast on television.”