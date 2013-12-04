Fans Pay Tribute to Paul Walker

CHEAT SHEET
The official Fast & Furious YouTube channel posted a video tribute to Paul Walker on Wednesday, comprised of clips from throughout the films. The caption asks for donations to Walker's charity, Reach Out Worldwide, in lieu of flowers or gifts. Walker's fans in Los Angeles have also planned a gathering on Sunday at the site where Walker and his friend Roger Rodas died in a fiery car crash. Thousands have RSVP'ed for the event, which is organized by SoCal Car Meets. The organization has warned mourners to "drive slow, be cautious, respect what this is."