Irate Fans Sue Universal for Cutting Ana de Armas From ‘Yesterday’
Two extremely passionate Ana de Armas fans sued Universal Pictures on Friday for falsely advertising that the actress would be in the 2019 film Yesterday. As outlined in court documents, Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, and Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, each rented the movie from Amazon Prime for $3.99 after seeing de Armas in the trailer. Upon finishing the movie, they were outraged that the actress’ scenes had actually been cut from the film. The complaint accuses Universal of “false, deceptive, and misleading advertising” for failing to deliver scenes of the “talented, successful, and famous actress.” The pair claims that, had they known de Armas was not in the final cut, they would not have paid the $3.99. The lawsuit is looking to right the wrong by asking Universal for $5 million.