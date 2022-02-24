Fans Who Paid $200 for Kanye’s New Album Get Just 4 Tracks
IS THAT IT?
Kanye West released just four tracks from his Donda 2 album on Wednesday, a day after he was supposed to release his 11th album to fans who paid $200 to listen to it. The four tracks, titled “Security,” “Pablo,” “Open Road” and “We Did It Kid,” can be accessed only through a $200 handheld device that West debuted alongside his first Donda record last summer. It remains unclear when other tracks from the album will be released. The limited release on West’s “Stem Player” platform came after he held a chaotic listening party for his new album on Tuesday night. He also previewed the exclusive drop earlier this week in an Instagram post that criticized the share of money artists get for their own work—even as fans cringed over the device’s price tag. “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” he wrote. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”