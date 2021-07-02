Far-Righter Ammon Bundy’s Bid for Guv in Doubt After Guilty Verdict
WE’LL SEE ABOUT THAT
It’s hard to mount a gubernatorial campaign when you’re a far-right troublemaker. It’s even harder with a criminal conviction. Ammon Bundy, who is running for Idaho governor, was convicted late Thursday of trespassing at the state Capitol, and resisting and obstructing arrest. Prosecutors said Bundy, along with a co-defendant, had refused to leave the building last August during a special legislative session. When police tried to forcibly remove the pair, Bundy went limp. State troopers eventually had to wheel him out in an office swivel chair. Bundy was credited for time served and ordered to pay a $750 fine and complete 40 hours of community service.
Bundy filed paperwork to run for governor last month, despite being banned from the Capitol after repeated trespassing attempts. It’s too early to tell how his poll numbers might be affected by his newfound criminal record.