Farage Trolls British PM After Trump’s ‘Ambassador’ Remark

Amid his blossoming friendship with President-elect Donald Trump, UKIP acting leader Nigel Farage seems to have trolled British Prime Minister Theresa May with a mock ambassador’s reception on Wednesday night, a throwback to Trump’s suggestion that Farage become ambassador to the U.S. At a party at London’s Ritz hotel, the Brexit campaigner posed with a platter of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, a reference to a well-known television ad in which the chocolates are described as the treat of choice among diplomats at an “ambassador’s reception.” The joking picture came after May’s government was forced to respond to Trump’s proposal about “Ambassador Farage,” saying bluntly that “there is no vacancy.” Speaking to the crowd at Wednesday night’s party in London, Farage praised both Brexit and Trump’s campaign, saying 2016 “will stand out as one of those great historic years—the election of The Donald was something of a completely different order.” Separately, he dismissed reports that he was planning to relocate to the U.S. He will, however, be working closely with Trump’s transition team, with a visit planned to Washington for early December.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10