Farmers Arrested for Listeria Outbreak

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Two brothers who owned a cantaloupe farm have pleaded not guilty in connection with a listeria outbreak that killed 33. The outbreak, which was directly linked to the farm of Eric and Ryan Jensen, began in August 2011. The Jensens were arrested on Thursday and slapped with six misdemeanor counts of introducing adulterated food into interstate commerce. The brothers are currently out on $100,000 bond and could face up to six years in prison and up to $1.5 million in fines if they are convicted on all six counts.