Farrow's Brother Defends Allen

After Dylan Farrow's February 1 letter to the New York Times set the Internet on fire with its sexual molestation allegations against her father Woody Allen, her brother Moses Farrow is coming to Allen's defense. Moses, now 36, tells People, "Of course Woody did not molest my sister," going on to say, "My mother drummed it into me to hate my father for tearing apart the family and sexually molesting my sister. And I hated him for her for years. I see now that this was a vengeful way to pay him back for falling in love with Soon-Yi." Moses is estranged from his siblings and Farrow, while still close to Allen and Soon-Yi. He also questioned the events Dylan recounts in her open letter.