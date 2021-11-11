Top Editor at Vice’s i-D Magazine Suspended After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface
DON’T LET THE DOOR HIT YOU
Max Clark, the formerly venerable fashion editor of one of the U.K.’s biggest industry publications, has been suspended by Vice Media after more than a dozen women came forward with allegations of his inappropriate sexual advances. The women, largely junior-level employees working in fashion or media, have accused the i-D magazine editor of sending unsolicited and sexually explicit messages to them over social media. According to the Guardian, the allegations were collected by an Instagram account and passed to Vice’s human resources department. A subsequent investigation into Clark, who has worked at i-D since 2014, resulted in his suspension.
A spokesperson for Vice, which has owned i-D for the last decade, said, “We are taking these allegations extremely seriously and are handling them according to our established standards and processes.” They added that the company has retained an independent investigator to look into the claims more fully. Clark, who has also worked as a stylist on promotional shoots for high-end brands like Prada and Burberry, denied the allegations through his lawyer.