‘Fatal Attraction’ Murder Convict Carolyn Warmus Granted Parole

The teacher convicted of killing her lover’s wife in a case dubbed the “Fatal Attraction” murder has won parole after 27 years in prison. Carolyn Warmus, 55, could be freed from the Bedford Hills women’s prison in New York as early as June 10—but isn’t giving up her fight to get the conviction overturned, her attorney told Lohud.com. A millionaire’s daughter, Warmus began an affair with another teacher at an elementary school in Westchester County whose wife, Betty Jean Solomon, was then shot nine times in her home. Convicted of second-degree murder in a trial that inspired two TV movies, Warmus maintained her innocence while serving a 25-year-to-life sentence. Her ex-lover, who was initially a suspect in the killing, declined to comment.