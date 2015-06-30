Father John Misty Revives ‘The Suburbs’

Josh Tillman, AKA Father John Misty, AKA the guy who was the drummer for Fleet Foxes, has managed to make quite a splash with his assumed persona combining über hipster snark and Jim Morrison’s pelvic thrusting dance moves.

For his latest in a string of covers, which have included Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” and Leonard Cohen’s “I’m Your Man,” Misty neé Tillman makes Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs” his own, slowing it down and sexing it up in his signature dramatic flair. Entirely by surprise, this song—a cover of a half-decade-old indie rock song—trended nationwide on Twitter this morning.

Check it out below, and see for yourself why Misty’s latest tour has been an endless parade of packed theatre’s thick with pheromones.

It all works, of course, because the guy has the pipes to back it up, with a voice that leaps from sultry murmur to commanding howl at will, sucking rapt audiences along on whatever journey he’s selling, cultural snake oil or no.