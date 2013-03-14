Fathers Spend Less Time With Kids

CHEAT SHEET
Give dad a hug today—he needs it. In a massive report released by the Pew Research Center on Thursday, experts say fathers are increasingly concerned and anxious that they’re neglecting their offspring. An estimated 46 percent of dads—compared with 23 percent of moms—said that they don’t spend enough time with their own kids. Despite that dad-kid hang time has nearly tripled in the last four decades, the patriarchs of families spend half as much time with their kids as moms do. The report also revealed that fathers are way less likely to believe they’re doing a good job as a parent. Hang in there, dads, Father’s Day is just around the corner.