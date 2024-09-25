Fatman Scoop’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
GONE TOO SOON
A cause of death has been revealed for rapper Fatman Scoop, who died after collapsing onstage last month in Connecticut. According to The Sun, the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s Office reports that the 56-year-old died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. This condition is caused by untreated high blood pressure. Concertgoers caught the moment Scoop collapsed on video, and, according to the tabloid, he was issued CPR at the venue before being taken to a local hospital. Following his death, his family posted a statement to his Instagram page. “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.” They go on to write that he was “the undisputed voice of the club” and will be remembered for his “joy” and “generosity.” His celebration of life was held earlier this month at the legendary Apollo Theater in Brooklyn. During his career, Scoop, aka Isaac Freeman III, was known for hits like “Be Faithful” and his feature on Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.”