Fawning GOP Senator Offers Utterly Bizarre Compliment to Trump

Donald Trump super-fan John Kennedy offered a startling compliment to the president during a Fox News interview.

The senator was talking up the merits of the war in Iran when he deviated into praise for the 79-year-old president. “President Trump has oranges the size of beach balls. He truly is tough as a pineknot,” he said as host Sean Hannity laughed.

The Louisiana Republican wasn’t done. “It’s clear to me that in defense of America, he will eat your liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti. The whole world knows now that America will fight, and everybody’s paying attention, including our enemies and especially Iran.”

Negotiations with Iran are at an impasse. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Kennedy has a history of bizarre compliments. In fact, he used the exact same phrase to describe Elon Musk’s apparent bravery after the billionaire bought Twitter in 2022. He said that Musk has “oranges the size of beachballs” because of his “very courageous stand on the First Amendment.”

Kennedy has used NSFW analogies regarding the war, too. Last month, the 74-year-old used the Senate floor to chastise foreign leaders for not diving headfirst into Trump’s war.

After British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to get involved, Kennedy said he was “trying to give President Trump advice about how to conduct the war.”

“That’s a little bit like seeking the advice of a nun about sex,” he added, referencing the chastity of nuns.

Kennedy has a history of bizarre analogies. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

He added, “Keir Starmer is the last person you would want to go to advise you about how to have a military confrontation. He’s the kind of guy that he’ll want to quote—if you’re in the middle of a bar fight—he’ll want to stop and quote Socrates.”

Kennedy has been known to recycle his frisky analogies. While discussing the slower-than-expected July jobs report in August 2025 on Fox News, he whined, “Everybody in Washington now seems to be an economist and some of them just don’t know what they’re talking about.”