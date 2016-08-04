FBI: 40+ Members of Infamous NYC Mob Families Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
The FBI announced Thursday that it had arrested more than 40 suspected members of New York City’s most infamous crime organizations. According to the agency, the arrestees come from the Genovese, Gambino, Lucchese, and Bonanno families—all of which are regarded as dominant Mafia organizations in the region. According to WPIX-TV, the arrests were carried out in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida, and were specifically targeting East Coast LCN Enterprise, which a federal indictment describes as an “organized criminal enterprise.” Among the alleged crimes: extortion, arson, illegal gambling, various frauds, firearms trafficking, and assaults.