FBI Agent Pleads Guilty to Acting as China Agent

A New York FBI agent pleaded guilty Monday to giving false information to the bureau about his contact with foreign nationals in an effort to cover up his actions on behalf of the Chinese government. Kun Shan Chun, otherwise known as Joey Chun, “failed to disclose to the FBI that he had contact with one or more foreign nationals,” according to the criminal complaint. Chun allegedly acted on behalf of Chinese interests on multiple occasions. The complaint is dated March of this year, but was only unsealed on Monday following his plea.