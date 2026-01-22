FBI Agents Spill on Keystone Kash’s ‘Crazy’ Diva Demands

FBI agents under Director Kash Patel are speaking out against the “crazy requests” he frequently makes.

A senior executive at the FBI told the New York Times that while Patel attended the Five Eyes conference, an annual event involving security and intelligence officials from the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, he demanded “special requirements on everything.”

The executive recalled that ahead of the conference, his staff said he was “unhappy” because the 45-year-old FBI director does not enjoy attending meetings in an office setting. The federal law enforcement leader detailed that he prefers meetings to take place at social events, soccer matches, while jet skiing, and during helicopter tours.

Patel's antics managed to "piss" off the Brits. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Everyone who heard about this was like: Hold on. Is he really going to ask the MI5 director to go jet skiing instead of meeting? The schedule is set, and every Five Eyes partner is doing this. They can’t just say that he’s not participating and instead he wants to go to a Premier soccer game. This is a job, guys,” the executive told the New York Times.

Patel’s demands at the conference, which was held in the U.K. last year, were so outrageous that the FBI official said the event “Brits [were] getting pissed.”

Patel and Wilkins have been together since at least 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The executive said that Patel only cared about a handful of things while at the conference, including his meals, workout routine, and entertainment. The FBI director was also worried about how he could bring his girlfriend, country music singer Alexis Wilkins, 27, to Windsor Castle.

The executive continued that even Patel’s assistant, Nicole Rucker, screams at people to “Make it happen” when she doesn’t get what she wants.

The senior executive also recalled to the Times that Patel’s staff had been briefed several times that the British would discuss with Patel an FBI position in London that had been pulled, as the FBI is the U.K.’s strongest overseas intelligence partner.

“That person was working on a ton of sensitive stuff, including embassy penetrations and technology, and they want this position back,” the senior executive told the outlet.

“So Ken McCallum, the MI5 director, goes to Kash Patel at the conference and says: Hey, we really need this position. It’s so important for our mutual benefit. And Kash says: Yep, that person’s going nowhere. She’s absolutely staying. And the Brits rejoice,” he continued.

Patel had no formal experience in the intelligence community before becoming director of the FBI. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Two weeks after that conversation, Patel changed his mind and removed the person from the highly important role.

“The Brits are outraged. Kash will make promises and he will break them, and he doesn’t worry about that,” the executive said.

The senior FBI executive said that when Patel was actually focused on his duties, he flubbed them, causing an international incident.

During the trip, the leaders of the intelligence agencies within the Five Eyes all met King Charles at Windsor Castle. A photograph was captured of everyone involved with the Five Eyes, some of whom are meant to remain anonymous as their affiliation with the British intelligence agency is not publicly known.

The photo was forwarded to everyone as a “keepsake,” but it was specifically stated that the picture was not to be shared.

Ignoring directions, Patel posted the image on social media to his millions of followers.

Pam Bondi has not publicly addressed the rumors that she hates Kash Patel and the job he is doing. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“They have people trying to negotiate with the Brits about whether that’s possible,” the senior executive told the Times. “They’re fighting with the director’s office, like: You cannot post this. Do not do that. And they’re arguing, ‘He wants a picture out.’”