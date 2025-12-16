Keystone Kash’s Girlfriend Makes Public Bid For Him to Propose

FBI Director Kash Patel’s country singer girlfriend appears to be running a very public “propose already” campaign.

Patel’s relationship with Alexis Wilkins, 27, has become a growing liability in his tenure atop the FBI, amid reports that he has repeatedly used bureau perks on his girlfriend.

But Patel, 45, has stuck by Wilkins—and she is apparently eager to take the next leap in their relationship, based on the signals she’s sending him on social media.

FBI Director Kash Patel, 45, has come under fire for repeatedly using taxpayer-funded jet rides to visit Alexis Wilkins, 27, and for assigning SWAT agents to act as security for the aspiring country singer. X/Alexis Wilkins

On Monday, Wilkins reposted an X post from her friend, right-wing activist Xaviaer DuRousseau, who praised Patel after news broke that the FBI thwarted planned New Year’s Eve bombings in Los Angeles.

“God bless you @FBIDirectorKash 🙏🏾,” DuRousseau wrote, before adding, “And please propose to my friend soon 😌”

Wilkins, who has been dating Patel since January 2023, was quick to endorse her friend’s call for the FBI director to propose to her. Alexis Wilkins/X

Wilkins enthusiastically cosigned the post, commenting, “Xaviaer over here with facts 😉” The aspiring country singer has been dating Patel, who is nearly double her age, since January 2023.

Apparently unsatisfied with just one platform, Wilkins doubled down by reposting an Instagram story from DuRousseau that itself recycled his original X post.

“Ride or D1e KING over here 🫶 @xaviaer,” added Wilkins, whom Patel called his “partner in life” in November.

Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, also teased on Monday that Patel and Wilkins would appear on her eponymous podcast on Tuesday.

“Where’s her ring?” Miller asks Patel, holding up her left hand. Patel and Wilkins both laugh in response.

Patel called Wilkins his “partner in life” and a “country music sensation” while lashing out at reports of his use of government funds in November. Alexis Wilkins/Instagram

Wilkins, a former child actress who appeared in two episodes of Modern Family, is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and is an aspiring country singer, though she hasn’t released any new music since 2023.

Patel has come under fire for repeatedly using taxpayer-funded jet rides to visit his girlfriend, trips that date back to February.

The FBI director’s jet use became a national scandal in late October, when it was revealed that he took a $60 million private jet to see Wilkins perform at a Real American Freestyle wrestling event in Pennsylvania on Oct. 25, before flying to Nashville later that same day.

In an X post lashing out at the criticism of their relationship, Patel said Wilkins is “the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life,” and “a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes.”

In November, Patel again drew criticism after it emerged that he had assigned an entire team of FBI SWAT agents to act as security for Wilkins.

Earlier this month, sources told MS Now that Patel had at least twice ordered Wilkins’s security detail to escort one of her allegedly drunken friends home.

White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt shot down rumors that Patel may soon be fired by posting a picture of President Donald Trump and Patel posing together in November. X

When agents pushed back on Wilkins’ requests to drive her friend home, Patel ordered them to do as she said, the insiders claimed. In one instance, Patel allegedly called the leader of Wilkins’ detail and shouted at him to do what Wilkins asked.

The negative headlines generated by Kash’s alleged misuse of taxpayer funds and his repeated bungling of high-profile cases—most recently the mass shooting at Brown University—have led to reports that his job is in jeopardy. The White House has denied such rumors.