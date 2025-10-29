Keystone Kash Accused of Using $60M FBI Jet for Date Night

FBI Director Kash Patel played the good boyfriend with taxpayers’ money last weekend, according to claims from his old nemesis, FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin.

Patel, 45, was at Penn State last weekend to see his girlfriend, 26-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) pro-wrestling event. Wilkins posted a picture of herself with Patel at the event to her Instagram account.

Wilkins posted a picture of herself with Patel at the event on her Instagram account. Alexis WIlson / Instagram

Seraphin, a former FBI agent turned FBI-critical podcaster, noticed that the public flight logs for Patel’s plane, N708JH, reveal the plane landing at Pennsylvania’s State College Airport on Oct. 25—the day of the RAF event—at 5:40 PM EST. It took off from the same airport at 8:03 PM EST and landed in Nashville, Wilkins’ hometown, at 8:28 PM CDT. It left the next morning at 9:37 AM CDT for State College, Texas.

“We’re in the middle of government shutdown where they’re not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads,” said Seraphin on his Monday episode of The Kyle Seraphin Show. “And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?”

Seraphin accused the couple of “grifting off the American public.”

“He flew a $60 million aircraft to go hang out [at a wrestling event]. Is that gross to anybody else?” he siad.

Flight logs show where Kash's plane traveled the weekend of the RAF wrestling event. FlightAware

Under executive branch policy, FBI directors must use government planes to ensure secure travel. For personal trips, they repay only the price of a commercial coach ticket—leaving taxpayers to foot the rest of the bill, often thousands of dollars per flight.

Former FBI directors James Comey and Chris Wray both faced criticism for improper use of the government plane for personal reasons. In fact, Kash Patel was a particularly vocal critic of Wray in 2023.

In a 2023 Truth Social post, Kash dubbed Wray “#GovernmentGangster” and criticized him for “jetting off out on tax payer dollars while dodging accountability for the implosion of the FBI on his watch.”

Kash Patel / Truth Social

The FBI and Alexis Wilkins did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Patel’s alleged joyride on a government plane is not the first time he’s been caught enjoying some taxpayer-funded personal trips. In April of 2025, two months after he got the job as FBI director, he reportedly took multiple trips out to Nashville to see Wilkins. He also flew her around to hockey games.

Seraphin has run afoul of Patel and Wilkins before. Wilkins is suing Seraphin for $5 million on defamation charges, stemming from Seraphin suggesting Wilkins was a “former Mossad agent” sent by the Israelis as a “honeypot” to compromise Patel. Seraphin denied he used that exact terminology to describe their relationship.