FBI Busts Trans-Atlantic Drug Ring

It’s like Goodfellas meets Scarface. FBI officials in New York arrested seven members of a heroin and cocaine smuggling ring with ties to one of Italy’s most powerful criminal rings, the 'Ndrangheta. Some members reportedly also had connections with the infamous Gambino and Bonanno crime families in America. The FBI sting was part of a joint operation with the Italian National Police, who made 17 arrests as well. Officials said the group had plans to transport drugs to South America via Guyana to a port in Calabria by hiding the narcotics among frozen fish or pineapples in container ships. The FBI says the ring also handled counterfeit money and illegally trafficked guns, but that’s small potatoes compared to hiding $7 million worth of cocaine in coconut milk.
