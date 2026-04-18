Keystone Kash Melts Down Over ‘Hit Piece Lies’ He Says Don’t Bother Him

Kash Patel has broken his silence on a bombshell story about his chaotic leadership of the FBI with a public “memo to the fake news” insisting it doesn’t bother him.

The FBI director, 46, put up a defiant front after multiple sources were quoted by The Atlantic alleging that his erratic behavior within the agency has alienated officials.

“Memo to the fake news - the only time I’ll ever actually be concerned about the hit piece lies you write about me will be when you stop,” he wrote in an X post on Saturday.

“Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing. And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America safe again and taking down the criminals you love,” he continued.

Memo to the fake news - the only time I’ll ever actually be concerned about the hit piece lies you write about me will be when you stop. Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing. And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 18, 2026