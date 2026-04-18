Keystone Kash’s Attorney Outs Even More Devastating Claims

Kash Patel’s legal team may have just poured fuel on the fire by spelling out in detail the very allegations they’re trying to kill.

Lawyers for Patel fired off a cease-and-desist letter to The Atlantic demanding it scrap an upcoming story, while simultaneously laying out a string of explosive claims about the FBI director’s alleged behavior.

Among them are allegations that Patel was viewed as a “threat to public safety,” including concerns about how he would respond in the event of a domestic terror attack.

The letter also claims he once had his security detail shut down the FBI Association Store so he could shop alone, and complained that the merchandise “wasn’t intimidating enough.”

Those details, presented as claims his lawyers say are false, appear to go beyond what has been publicly reported, effectively putting them into circulation as part of the legal threat itself.