Patel Unleashes on Canada for Flow of Fentanyl to US

FBI Director Kash Patel blamed Canada for the influx of fentanyl to the United States—even though less than 1 percent of fentanyl seizures happen at the Northern Border.

Patel claimed during an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that U.S. adversaries like China and Russia are plotting with criminal entities to push fentanyl through the U.S.’ northern border after President Donald Trump “sealed” the Southern Border.

“So, where’s all the fentanyl and trafficking coming from still? ... Where are all the narco-traffickers going to keep bringing this stuff into the country? The Northern Border,” Patel said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who has to get to stepping? Canada,” Patel added. “They’re making [fentanyl] up there and shipping it down here.”

FBI Director Kash Patel continued the Trump administration's crusade against Canada. Andrew Harnik/Getty

Less than 1 percent of the fentanyl intercepted by federal agents last year was found at the Canadian border, according to The New York Times.

Canada needs to curb the drug’s flow, Patel said, claiming it wasn’t doing its part in controlling the border and brushing off criticism over Trump‘s repeated suggestion to make Canada the 51st state.

“I don’t care about getting into this debate of making someone the 51st state or not,” he added. “They are our partner in the north, and say what you want about Mexico, but they helped us seal the Southern Border.”

Patel’s comments come as the U.S. has taken an increasingly hostile approach to its longtime ally.

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have feuded for months. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

Trump‘s repeated suggestions that Canada relinquish its sovereignty and join the U.S. have roiled the northern nation, spurring Canadians to elect the country’s left-leaning party—and newly minted Prime Minister Mark Carney—to fight back against his hostile rhetoric.

Trump heaped aluminum and steel tariffs on the U.S. ally earlier this year, claiming on Truth Social that the “only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State.” He even claimed Canada’s national anthem, “O Canada!” could play while “representing a GREAT and POWERFUL STATE within the greatest Nation that the World has ever seen!”

Carney rebuked Trump during an Oval Office visit earlier this month.

“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We’re sitting in one right now,” Carney said. “Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign, last several months, it’s not for sale. Won’t be for sale, ever.”