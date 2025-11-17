Keystone Kash Gifts His Girlfriend Insane Security Perk

FBI Director Kash Patel has assigned an entire team of elite bureau agents to act as security for his country music singer girlfriend, according to a news report.

The officers deployed to protect Alexis Wilkins, 27, would usually be working as part of the FBI SWAT team out of the bureau’s field office in Nashville, where Wilkins lives and spends much of her time working, MS Now reports.

Two people with knowledge of the security detail told the outlet they knew of no other cases in which a girlfriend of FBI top brass had been afforded such treatment.

Wilkins apparently now enjoys protection from an elite team of FBI SWAT agents. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

They further expressed concern that the assignment could prohibit agents from responding to public safety incidents and other crises in areas under the Nashville field office’s jurisdiction.

These would apparently include mass shootings and terror attacks, the sources said, among other crises.

It comes weeks after FBI chief Patel, who'd previously criticized FBI chiefs for spending taxpayer money on personal flights, spent taxpayer money on a personal flight. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“There is no legitimate justification for this. This is a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources,” former senior FBI agent Christopher O’Leary told the outlet. “She is not his spouse, does not live in the same house or even in the same city.”

News of the detail comes just weeks after it emerged Patel, 45, nicknamed Keystone Kash for his bumbling oversight of several high-profile investigations to date, had shanghaied a $60 million government jet ahead of Wilkins singing the national anthem at a Pennsylvania wrestling event—a trip referred to by many pundits as a “date night.”

Patel has raged against his critics in the face of the massive public backlash. “I’ve always said—criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace,” he wrote in a lengthy X screed. “The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis—a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life—are beyond pathetic.”

There’s a certain irony in Patel’s use of the jet. Before he was appointed FBI chief earlier this year, Patel had long railed against bureau directors using government aircraft for personal flights, laying into ex-FBI chief Christopher Wray for “jetting off out on taxpayer dollars” in 2022 on Truth Social.