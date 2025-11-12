Keystone Kash’s Secret Private Jet Jaunt to Luxury Ranch Revealed

FBI Director and frequent flyer Kash Patel used a government private jet for a luxury break during the government shutdown.

Patel has already been called out for using a $60 million government jet to fly to see his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, singing at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania on Oct. 25, then returning with her to Nashville in the aircraft.

Now, a new report by The Wall Street Journal states that after that trip, Patel flew to a luxury hunting resort in Texas, citing flight records and people familiar with the travel.

FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly visited a luxury ranch in Texas. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Patel visited the Boondoggle Ranch, a private hunting ranch situated outside Eden, Texas owned by his friend and Republican donor C.R. “Bubba” Saulsbury Jr..

While the ranch’s website and Instagram account appear to have been deactivated after the WSJ article ran, it is accessed by invitation only, offering a “scenic hunting resort nestled in the heart of Texas.”

The FBI jet stayed in Texas from Sunday to Wednesday, during the government shutdown where many of Patel’s staff were working without pay.

The WSJ found flight records stating the Justice Department’s Gulfstream G550 had been flown to Las Vegas nine times, the state where Patel lived before his FBI role, and took seven flights to Nashville.

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI for comment.

After reports of his date-night flight leaked, Patel posted a lengthy screed on his X account, calling out “clickbait haters” reporting his travel.

Patel (left) in the Oval Office. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“I’ve always said—criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace,“ Patel wrote. ”The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic."

He also hinted at possible MAGA grief over his private travel, adding, “And to our supposed allies staying silent—your silence is louder than the clickbait haters."

The WSJ article also claims Patel’s use of the FBI private jet has “frustrated” both Justice Department officials and the White House itself, who had asked staff to limit travel.

A bureau spokesman told the publication Patel had only taken around 12 personal trips this year and was attempting to cut down on travel costs.

Patel is under fire for his use of the jet. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Thankfully, Americans can see through WSJ hot garbage—this FBI has never been stronger,” Patel told the publication in a statement.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted his own reply to the WSJ article on his X account on Tuesday, claiming it “didn’t fit” their story.

“This reporting is flat-out false,” Blanche said. “The Attorney General and I have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Director Patel every step of the way. Any anonymous coward spreading lies to divide this Department insults the men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives to keep this country safe.”

Kyle Seraphin, a conservative former FBI agent turned FBI-critical podcaster was quick to blast Patel’s travels last month.

“We’re in the middle of government shutdown where they’re not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads,” he said on The Kyle Seraphin Show. “And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?”

As well as accusing the couple of “grifting off the American public,” the podcaster said, “He flew a $60 million aircraft to go hang out there. Is that gross to anybody else?” he said.